Crises not new to TDP, says Nara Lokesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

File photo

Mangalagiri: Former minister and Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has observed that crises were not new to the party although he never expected to face the present situation even in dreams.

Addressing an extensive meeting of the party at the NTR Trust Bhavan here on Saturday, Lokesh, who is son of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, recalled how the Telugu people and the TDP waged a war against the late Indira Gandhi when she dislodged N.T. Rama Rao when he was Chief Minister, to restore the latter to the seat of power.

“However, the battle then and now are different. Jagan has ruined the state and pushed it into debts. Nobody is happy in Andhra Pradesh. He began his misrule with the razing to the ground the Praja Vedika and now illegally arrested Chandrababu Naidu. Is developing the state Chandrababu’s fault?,” he asked.

Lokesh said that all the programmes started by the TDP president would continue and the `Babu Surety-Bhavishyattuki Guarantee’ programme would be launched state-wide on November 1. His mother Bhuvaneswari would take up `Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should prevail) progamme to console the families Babu’s fans who died after he was arrested, he revealed. His own `Yuvagalam’ yatra would resume shortly, he added.

On the 2024 elections, the TDP leader predicted that the TDP-Jana Sena combine would bag 160 seats and exhorted the TDP cadres to join hands with the Jana Sena Party to fight the polls.