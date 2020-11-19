Critical Covid patient with liver disease recovers at Continental Hospitals

The Covid-19 induced pneumonia made his condition worse, necessitating mutual treatment protocols to treat ruptured liver abscess and cure coronavirus

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Continental Hospitals have saved the life of an acute Covid-19 positive patient who was suffering from liver abscess and also suffered Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Liver abscess is a serious medical condition where patients have a mass filled with pus inside their liver. The 46-year-old patient from Vijayawada was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

The Covid-19 induced pneumonia made his condition worse, necessitating mutual treatment protocols to treat ruptured liver abscess and cure coronavirus. The illness was complicated due to ARDS from Covid infection that required high dose of steroids and ventilatory care. Interventional Radiologist Dr Khajindar Shridhar Raghavendra conducted minimally invasive therapy through percutaneous drainage of abscess to treat the patient’s liver condition.

Dr Santhosh Enaganti, Senior Medical Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Continental Hospitals, who headed the team of experts, said after the surgery, the patient required four weeks of ICU and ventilation and two weeks of pulmonary rehabilitation with minimal oxygen support for recovery from severe pneumonia due to Covid-19. Senior Pulmonologist Nalini Nagalla, Senior Critical Care and Intensivist Dr Palepu Gopal were also part of the team of experts.

