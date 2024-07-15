Crop loan waiver conditions unfair on farmers, says Harish Rao

"Promising one thing and delivering another has become a habit of the Congress," says Senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao.

15 July 2024

Senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao termed the newly released guidelines for the farm loan waiver scheme as unfair, stating that such restrictions reveal a lack of commitment to genuinely helping farmers. He said the Congress went back on its promise of extending the scheme to all farmers after coming to power.

“Promising one thing and delivering another has become a habit of the Congress,” he said, taking a dig at the ruling party. He felt that excluding farmers who took loans after December 12, 2018, is unreasonable.

Taking to X, Harish Rao said by imposing restrictions, the State government focused more on reducing the financial burden on the government’s exchequer rather than the debt burden of the farmers. Declaring the ration card and PM-KISAN data as eligibility criteria means shattering the hopes of lakhs of farmers,” he added.

రుణమాఫీ పథకం అమలు విషయంలో ప్రభుత్వం విడుదల చేసిన మార్గదర్శకాలు చూస్తే, రైతుల వలపోతల కంటే వడపోతల

పైనే ఎక్కువ దృష్టి పెట్టిందన్నది స్పష్టం. ఎన్నికల సమయంలో ఒక మాట,

అధికారంలోకి వచ్చాక ఒక మాట. చెప్పేది ఒకటి, చేసేది ఒకటి అనే పద్ధతి చెయ్యి గుర్తు పార్టీకి అలవాటుగా మారింది.… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 15, 2024

He argued that all promises made by the Congress came with riders, imposed only after coming to power. “The guidelines are unfair and disappointing. They do not reflect the promises made during the elections,” he said.