Crop Loan Waiver: Confusion among farmers as many find their names missing from list of beneficiaries

19 July 2024

A huge number of farmers thronged APGVB Bank, Pulluru in Siddipet district to enquire about loan waiver on Friday.

Sangareddy: Confusion prevailed among the farmers who did not find their names in the beneficiaries’ list of loan waivers released by the government on Thursday. Though many farmers, who had below Rs 1 lakh crop loan, could not find their names in the list of beneficiaries, they were seen roaming around the banks, agriculture extension officers and other officers on Friday, a day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that they had waived off crop loans of farmers up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Speaking to Telangana Today, farmer B Nagaraju (35), a resident of Venkatraopet in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district, said that he had just borrowed Rs 80,000 crop loan since he had one and a half acre land. He said that his wife did not get any loans. However, Nagaraju said he did not find his name in the beneficiaries list.

While preparing to complain with AEO, the farmer said that he was worried whether there would be a second list. Meanwhile, some of the farmers, whose names were figured in the beneficiaries list, did not receive the amount while the government credited the amount to the majority of them by evening. The agriculture officials were getting a sea of complaints and phone calls from the farmers, but they could not clarify the farmer’s doubts. The farmers said that many farmers, who had rations, could not get the loan waiver benefit.

Meanwhile, the Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak district administrations have set up toll-free numbers and suggested the farmers to visit their respective agriculture extension officers or mandal agriculture officers, or district agriculture officers to file complaints and get clarifications. Since the agriculture officers were given logins into beneficiaries’ data, the AEOs could access the data to find their status. The banks have remained crowded across the district as farmers thronged the banks in huge numbers. However, the agriculture officials were seen saying all the eligible farmers would get the loan waiver.