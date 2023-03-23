Crops in 69,838 acres damaged due to unseasonal rains in Warangal

According to a report submitted to CM KCR, crops in 69,838.79 acres were damaged causing huge loss to 54,152 farmers due to unseasonal rains in Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Warangal: Due to unseasonal rains that lashed the district on March 18, standing crops in 69,838.79 acres were damaged causing huge loss to 54,152 farmers, according to a report prepared by officials, and submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his field visit to Adavi Rangapuram village.

Maize farmers bore the brunt due to these rains as the crop in 54,424 acres was damaged followed by paddy, which was damaged in 12,006 acres. Mango, watermelon, banana, dragon fruit, chilli and other crops were also destroyed.

Within 48 hours, a rainfaill of 57.7mm was recorded, while the average district rainfall for a year was 1338.1 mm. Crops were cultivated during this Yasangi season in 2,16,027 acres in the district. Meanwhile, 320 houses were also damaged due to the rains and hailstorm in the district. While 313 houses were partially damaged, seven houses were completely damaged making several people homeless, according to the officials. A total of 1032 animals including milch animals and chicken died due to rains. Duggondi, Khanapur, Geesugonda, Sangem, Chennaraopet, Narsampet, Nekkonda and Khila Warangal were mainly hit by the rains.

As many as 13 teams with a total of 65 members have been conducting the assessment on the crop damage in Warangal district.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Reddykunta Thanda in Peddavangara mandal of Mahabubabad district. Interacting with farmers, he said he along with Ministers and officials had come all the way from Hyderabad in order to instill confidence among the farmers who suffered loss due to the rains. “Compensation will be provided very soon,” he promised. The CM also promised to provide compensation to tenant farmers.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and others accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.