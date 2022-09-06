‘Heritage city’ Warangal is now in list of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

Congratulating Warangal on this occasion, union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy also congratulated Warangal city and Telangana on the momentous occasion

Warangal: Warangal, the second biggest city in Telangana State after Hyderabad and the ‘heritage city’ has got one more feather in its cap with the selection of a member of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

The announcement was made through the official twitter account of the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO on Monday evening. “Warangal joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities ! https://uil.unesco.org/city/warangal, (sic)” the tweet said.

Warangal joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities !

Congratulating Warangal on this occasion, union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy also congratulated Warangal city and Telangana on the momentous occasion. “Warangal in Telangana state joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities! Congratulations Warangal and Telangana on this momentous occasion. After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the Great Ramappa Temple in Warangal, Telangana gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the UNESCO, (sic)” he tweeted.

Telangana gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the UNESCO

In order to support local bodies in developing concrete strategies for building learning cities, the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) established the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) which aims to support and accelerate the practice of lifelong learning.

Through its activities, the GNLC promotes policy dialogue, peer learning and collaboration among the more than 200 member cities across the world. The UNESCO GNLC also aims to contribute towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (‘Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’) and SDG 11 (‘Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable’).

The call for the membership applications “UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC)” was initiated in August 2021. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) submitted the application to the UNESCO GNLC through the National Commission of UNESCO – Delhi. It was endorsed in January 2022.

The application focused on City’s plan to implement the Lifelong learning concepts, the involvement of stakeholders, mobilisation of the resources, Equity and Inclusiveness, and framework for monitoring the Lifelong Learning. As a UNESCO GNLC Member, Warangal will benefit a) Receiving guidance and support during their journey towards building a learning city b) Being part of a dynamic network and strengthening their own partnerships and networks c) Receiving recognition for their efforts and showcasing the actions of their city, according to the GWMC officials.

“Several initiatives which we have implemented and have been on the charts fall within the UNESCO’s framework of the Learning Cities. Our city is committed towards implementing the framework for Lifelong Learning, benefit and grow together through peer learning opportunities,” the official added.

The city has already developed a city-level urban policy framework that focuses on providing civic facilities and promoting healthy living. The city has also implemented several strategies to promote equity and inclusion, including the women and child welfare policy, urban policy, and the creation of an advisory committee to monitor and evaluate the impact of initiatives on marginalised groups.

The municipality has created skill development centres to identify training needs and provide training in those areas that will contribute to economic development and reduce unemployment. The collaborative approach between the city, the district, NGOs and educational institutions guarantees that resources are shared to promote entrepreneurship. Moreover, free training leading to employment opportunities was provided to the transgender community.