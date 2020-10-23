Crops worth Rs 423 crore damaged in Siddipet, Collector informs Central team

He further informed the visiting team that paddy in 41,708 acres, cotton in 37,443 acres, redgram in 2,425 and vegetable crops in 2,375 acres were damaged due to continuous rains.

Siddipet: The District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has on Thursday informed the visiting Central team that over 62,000 farmers have incurred a loss of Rs 423.70 crore as crops in over 84,000 acres were damaged with the excess rains. Since the district has received 1,450 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 760 mm, Reddy has said that the majority of crops remained submerged in the rainwater for days.

Saying that they have conducted a survey in all the 23 mandals in Siddipet district, the Collector informed that the farmers in Siddipet district have cultivated crops in 5.33 lakh acres against the normal area of 4.66 lakh acres during the Vanakalam-2020 since the district has received bountiful rains. While the cotton was cultivated in 2.43 lakh acres, Reddy has said that paddy and red gram were cultivated in 2.30 lakh and 44,841 acres respectively.

He has further informed the visiting team that paddy in 41,708 acres, cotton in 37,443 acres, redgram in 2,425 and vegetable crops in 2,375 acres were damaged due to continuous rains. The Collector has made a detail representation to the visiting team. He received the central team at Vantimamidi in Mulug mandal on Thursday morning.

The visiting team has examined the crop loss and damaged roads at Anna Sagar village of Mulug mandal where a culvert got swept away in a heavy flood.

When the committee sought the amount spent on the construction of culvert, the Collector has informed them that they have spent Rs 4.5 lakh. “The floods have caused a great loss to farmers as soil got deposited in fields and the crops suffered from stunted growth as water remained stangnant in the fields for days, he explained.

The team later visited the damaged crops in Markook and interacted with the farmers and also examined the Kammarvani Kunta lake, which breached. The Collector has said that the district has witnessed rains for 82 days out of 120 day long monsoon.

Apart from the crops, Reddy has said that 3,470 houses were damaged partially due to rains while R&B and Panchayat Raj roads were damaged in 324 KM and 71-KM length respectively. He has said that they need 18.17 crore for restoration of the damaged roads. Reddy has said that the Transco has suffered 1.81 crore loss as several poles were uprooted and tranformers were damaged.

He has appealed the visiting team to help the farmers by granting the input subsidy.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture department, B Janardhan Reddy, Additional Director, Vijay Kumar, RDO, Vijayendar REddy, Agriculture Officer, Sravan Kumar, District Irrigation Officer, Srinivas, Superintendening Engineer, Panchayatraj, Kanakarathnam and others were present.

