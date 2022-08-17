Crown Prince of Dubai travels London tube unnoticed, pictures now viral

Hyderabad: Stories about royalty often intrigue the common man. One such happening in recent times is now making buzz on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai is arguably one of the most well-known persons in the world. With all the fame and power he has, it would be difficult to not notice him.

However, the Crown Prince who also goes by the name Fazza, pulled off something that we would have only seen in the movies. He traveled on a London Underground Tube and managed to go unnoticed by the public.

Sharing a selfie of himself and a friend on the tube, he wrote, “We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored.” The Crown Prince was seen standing in the middle of a crowded compartment while his friend in the back seemed visibly tired. And the most amusing part, nobody in the background seems to notice that they are traveling with the Crown Prince himself, a true blue royal.

Sheikh Hamdan selfies are now being shared across social media platforms and his post garnered around 513K likes.

The prince has been in the UK for the summer and has been sharing snippets with his 14.5 million followers on Instagram. Reportedly, he has also been joined by his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai