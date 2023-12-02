CRPF deployed at Nagarjuna Sagar amid tension between Telangana, Andhra

The CRPF personnel were deployed following the intervention by the Union Home Ministry to defuse the tension between the two states over the dam across Krishna River.

By IANS Updated On - 09:30 AM, Sat - 2 December 23

File photo of Nagarjuna Sagar dam

Hyderabad: Amid tension between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached the dam in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of both the states and both the states agreed to the suggestion by the Union Home Secretary that on the issue of release of water from the dam, the situation that existed before November 28 should be restored, control of the dam be handed over to the Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB), and CRPF be deployed at the dam.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said during the video conference that on the night of November 29, 500 armed Andhra Pradesh police personnel came on to the dam, damaged CCTV cameras and by operating head regulator, released 5,000 cusecs of water. She also told the Union Home Secretary that this action by Andhra Pradesh police created a law and order problem on a day when Telangana was busy with the conduct of state Assembly elections. She complained that Andhra Pradesh has resorted to such action for the second time.

Meanwhile, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry has called a meeting on Saturday to resolve the issue between the two states. The ministry has invited Chief Secretaries of both the state and the Chairman of KRMB, officials of the Central Water Commission and the Directors general of the CRPF and the CISF. Earlier, Telangana Police registered two cases against Andhra Pradesh Police for trespass.

Police in Nalgonda district registered the cases a day after Andhra Pradesh police allegedly barged into the premises and took control of half of the dam. The police officials from Andhra Pradesh had also barricaded a part of the dam and restrained entry of Telangana Police and Irrigation Department officials.

Vayupuri Town police of Nalgonda registered the case under sections 447 and 427 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint from a sub-inspector of Telangana Special Protection Force (TSPF). According to the FIR, around 2.03 a.m. of November 30 about 500 personnel of Andhra Pradesh police force attacked the right bank gate, which is under the control of Telangana Irrigation Department.

It is alleged that the Andhra Pradesh police personnel forcefully trespassed inside the dam and laid barbed wire fencing taking the entire position of the dam from 13th gate to 26th. “They also trespassed on the right canal head regulator and right bank connectivity by violating the existing system in force by breaking four CCTV cameras,” said the FIR.

The Andhra Pradesh police personnel also operated the right canal head regulator irregularly by releasing water for the Andhra region. The water is going waste and against the system in vogue, which is the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) norms, it said. Another case was registered against Andhra Pradesh Police on a complaint by Telangana Irrigation Department.

Meanwhile, the KRMB has directed Andhra Pradesh to stop drawing water from the right canal. It has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary, Irrigation, directing him to stop drawing water from the right canal. The KRMB mentioned that since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Srisailam dam is being controlled by Andhra Pradesh and Nagarjuna Sagar dam by Telangana government.