CRPF jawan killed in road accident in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A CRPF jawan died and two others sustained injuries when a car in which they were travelling fell into a culvert on Yellandu-Kothagudem road in the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Rollapadu crossroads in Tekulapalli mandal. The victim was identified as M Jagdish Babu (30) of Madras thanda of the same mandal. He was working in Chennai in Tamil Nadu and had come to the village three days ago on leave. The condition of the injured persons was said to be stable.

