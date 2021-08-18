Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
TelanganaBhadradri KothagudemCRPF jawan killed in road accident in Kothagudem

CRPF jawan killed in road accident in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today
Published: 19th Aug 2021 1:21 am
Kothagudem
Representational Image

Kothagudem: A CRPF jawan died and two others sustained injuries when a car in which they were travelling fell into a culvert on Yellandu-Kothagudem road in the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Rollapadu crossroads in Tekulapalli mandal. The victim was identified as M Jagdish Babu (30) of Madras thanda of the same mandal. He was working in Chennai in Tamil Nadu and had come to the village three days ago on leave. The condition of the injured persons was said to be stable.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

 

Also Read

- Advertisement -

Latest News

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Company

Business

Telangana Today

Follow Us

© Copyrights 2021 TELANGANA PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD. All rights reserved.

Telangana Today