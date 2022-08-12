Sisters tie rakhi to Jawan brother’s statue in Siddipet district

The sisters Manga, Bhuli and Srilatha are tying Rakhi to their brother Narasimha Nayak statue at Raju Thanda in Akkannapet Mandal of Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: Three sisters have been tying Rakhi to the Statue of their brother, a CRPF Jawan, who died in a Naxalite attack eight years ago.

The CRPF Jawan Guguloth Narasimha Nayak is the only son of a farmer’s couple Lingya Nayak and Sattemma of Raju Thanda in Akkannapet Mandal.

The couple was also having three daughters-Islavath Manga-Bhukya Bhuli and Korra Srilatha- Nayak, who worked as Jawan in CRPF, used to visit the village for every Rakhi to celebrate the festival with his sisters.

Nayak died in a Naxal attack in 2014 in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The family had installed a statue of Nayak at their farm in memory of him.

On every Rakhi Pournami, the three sisters Manga, Bhuli and Srilatha would visit the farm to celebrate the Rakhi by tying Rakhi to the Statue.

On Friday, the three sisters along with their family members arrived at the place and tied the Rakhi to their brother’s statue.