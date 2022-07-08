CS Somesh Kumar convenes meeting with Revenue officials

Fri - 8 July 22

File photo of CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed revenue department officials to constitute special teams with Collector, Additional Collectors and RDOs for the smooth conduct of Revenue meetings scheduled to be held on July 15 across the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the officials to conduct revenue meetings on July 15 to address land related issues.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar convened a video conference meeting with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, RDOs and other revenue department officials on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary said special arrangements like setting up a mobile e-seva centre and other basic infrastructure should be made at the revenue meetings venues.

All the applications should be properly acknowledged. The schedule of revenue meetings should be widely publicised in all the local channels and media, he said. All the district officials were directed to come prepared with all the details for the Chief Minister’s meeting to be conducted on July 11.