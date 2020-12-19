CS Somesh Kumar directs officials to prepare an action plan on road safety

The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to constitute a team to study each and every aspect related to Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday instructed officials concerned to prepare a framework for an action plan on road safety for every district in the State.

Speaking at a review meeting here, Somesh Kumar, who called for the meeting as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also directed Health Department officials to identify staff who will undergo master training on active bleeding control to reduce mortality and morbidity in road accidents across the State.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the unified action plan on emergency care and mapping of ambulance services, hospitals and trauma care centres to bring down fatalities and to extend health services within the Golden Hour. He directed the officials to arrange training programme on emergency medicine from NIMS to healthcare workers of trauma care centres in the State.

The Chief Secretary also directed the officials to constitute a team to study each and every aspect related to Outer Ring Road focusing on fencing, crossings, signage, illumination and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), camera-based speed enforcement at vulnerable locations to minimise accidents. He asked the officials to make arrangements for conducting one-day training to government drivers on safe driving and maintenance of vehicles.

Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, TR&B; Jithender, Additional DGP; Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home; SAM Rizvi, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare; MRM Rao, Transport Commissioner; B Vijiendra, Special Secretary, TR&B; Santhosh, PD, ORR, and other officials participated in the meeting.

