CS Somesh Kumar stresses on need to minimise road accidents in TS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed all the officials concerned to ensure that all requisite short term measures are completed by January 15.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has underlined the need to make concerted efforts to minimise road accidents and fatalities in the State.

Presiding over the road safety meeting with officials from various departments here on Friday, he instructed all the officials concerned to ensure that all requisite short term measures are completed by January 15. The meeting was conducted as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Somesh Kumar stressed the need to improve data collection mechanism including developing an App to capture and record information with geo-coordinates and photographs whenever accidents take place. He asked the officials to identify accident prone locations and ensure that proper sign boards are put in place.

He directed the officials to have a separate safety plan for Outer Ring Road (ORR) including an automatic system for identification like cameras, speed guns and other enforcement measures. Similarly, a committee should be constituted to study issues pertaining to having a unified ambulance network, trauma centres, equipping hospitals to treat emergency management and trauma cases.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week for approval by the Chief Minister. The EMRI has been asked to scale up training of volunteers for Active Bleeding Control (ABC) which would have a much bigger impact in saving the lives of the people. A proper training programme for both government and institutional drivers should be conducted to sensitse them on road safety measures, Somesh Kumar said.

Principal Secretary (R&B) Sunil Sharma, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender, Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Secretary (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Rizvi, Water Board MD M. Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Transport Commissioner MRM Rao, Additional Director-General of Police (Railways and Road Safety) Sandeep Shandilya and other officials attended the meeting.

