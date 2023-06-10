CTET 2023 exam date announced

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:50 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET 2023 exam date. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled for August 20, 2023. The CBSE CTET exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The admit card will be released for the candidates in due course of time.

The official statement released on the CTET official website, https://ctet.nic.in reads, “Candidates enrolled for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby notified that the CTET examination will henceforth be held in offline mode, i.e., pen-paper (OMR), on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) across India in the cities listed.”

The CTET is divided into two papers: Paper I is for individuals who are willing to teach students in grades I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in grades VI through VIII. CTET questions are all multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with four possible answers, only one of which is correct.

