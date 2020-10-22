TET certificate valid for life time

The changes to validity of the TET certificate was approved during 50th Governing Body meeting of the NCTE held recently.

Hyderabad: In a major move, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has extended the validity of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate to life time. Earlier, the TET certificate was valid for seven years. The new provision would have prospective effect.

The changes to validity of the TET certificate was approved during 50th Governing Body meeting of the NCTE held recently. According to the minutes of the meeting, for those who have already passed the TET, the NCTE would take legal opinion and will act accordingly.

These changes will be applicable to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and TET conducted by various State governments. The TET certificate is taken as eligibility criteria for teaching in the private schools besides it is used as eligibility criteria for teacher recruitment in the government schools.

The Telangana State TET was conducted in July 2017 for which a total of 3,29,786 including 98,905 candidates for paper-I and 2,30,881 for paper-II have appeared. As many as 57.37 per cent candidates have qualified in the paper-I whereas 19.51 per cent have cleared the paper-II.

During the meeting, the issue relating to the qualification of Anganwadi workers was also discussed. The members are asked to provide more details to enable the NCTE to form guidelines in accordance with the NCTE regulations.

