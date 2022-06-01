| Current Affairs Who Is Doing What And When

Current Affairs: Who is doing what and when?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: 1.Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the e-RUPI?

i. It has been developed by the Reserve Bank of India

ii. It is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment

iii. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher

A.i only B.i and ii only

C.ii and iii only D.i, ii and iii

Ans:C

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched digital payment solution ‘e-RUPI’ which is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

2.Consider the following statements regarding India’s UNSC (United Nations Security Council) presidency.

i. India assumed the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August, 2021.

ii. This is India’s second presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.i only B.ii only

C.Bothi and ii D.Neitheri nor ii

Ans:A

Explanation: India assumed the presidency of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) for the month of August 2021.This is India’s first presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

3.Which union Ministry has formulated a scheme, namely Information-Monitoring, Evaluation and Social Audit (I-MESA) in FY 2021-22?

A.Ministry of Finance

B.Ministry of Law and Justice

C.Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

D.Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Ans:C

Explanation: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated Information-Monitoring, Evaluation and Social Audit (I-MESA) scheme in Financial Year 2021-22. Under this scheme, Social Audits are conducted for all the schemes of the department starting FY 2021-22.

4.The union Health Ministry has announced how much reservation for the OBCs in the all India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical / dental courses from 2021-22?

A.37% B.17%

C.23% D.27%

Ans: D

Explanation: The union Health Ministry has announced 27% reservation for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and 10% quota for the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) in the all India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical / dental courses from 2021-22.

5.Who has been named as a recipient of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2021?

A.Ram Nath Kovind B.Cyrus Poonawalla

C.Narendra Modi D.Ratan Tata

Ans: B

Explanation:Cyrus Poonawalla, who is the founder-chairperson of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2021. Cyrus Poonawallawa honoured for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein he helped in saving many lives by manufacturing the Covishield vaccine.

6. Consider the following statements regarding the ‘Zayed Talwar 2021’.

i. It was a bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and Israeli Navy

ii. It was held off the coast of Abu Dhabi

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.i only B.ii only

C.Both i and ii D.Neitheri nor ii

Ans:B

Explanation: Indian Navy undertook bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar 2021’ with UAE Navy on August7, 2021 off the coast of Abu Dhabi. The INS Kochi along with two integral Sea King MK 42B helicopters, deployed in the Persian Gulf, participated in the exercise.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre