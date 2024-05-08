Rains to return after dry Wednesday

Dr K Naga Ratna, the head and scientist-E at IMD Hyderabad, said light to moderate rains are likely in Hyderabad and surrounding districts on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: After a dry Wednesday, residents of Hyderabad can anticipate the return of rains on Thursday and Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This pattern is expected to continue on Friday too.

During this period, a drop in maximum temperatures is anticipated across most areas, with the mercury level expected to range between 37 and 39 degrees C.

However, on Wednesday, some localities experienced relatively high day temperatures. Bandlaguda recorded 44.5 degrees C by 3 pm, followed by Quthbullapur at 40.8 degrees C, Marredpally at 40.6 degrees C, Bahadurpura at 40.4 degrees C and Rajendranagar at 40.2 degrees C.

Meanwhile, Miyapur bore the maximum brunt of the heavy rains that took the city by surprise and lasted for several hours on Tuesday according to data provided by the IMD.