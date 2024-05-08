Osmania Film Club launched

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder has launched the Osmania Film Club and unveiled its logo. The initiative is aimed at showcasing the unity and equality among Osmanians by bringing together artists to create short films under the banner of the ‘Osmania Film Club’.

The idea behind the club emerged from a collective effort by students from various college campuses within the university.

The students took the lead in uniting artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to nurture their talent and transform them into proficient filmmakers, according to a press release. Short film Oka Ushassu was screened.