ADG Muralidhar Bhagwat’s Mentorship: 33% Success in IFS 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the Indian Forest Service Examination 2023 results in which 147 candidates were recommended for the appointment under different categories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 11:43 PM

Hyderabad: More than 33 per cent out of 147 candidates who were selected in the Indian Forest Service examination 2023 have been mentored by ADG Railway and Road Safety Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat and his team of mentors.

Among candidates who were mentored for the interviews were – Ritwika Pandey (1st rank), Pratiksha Kale (2nd), Swastic Yashwanshi (3rd), Shirin Pandit (4th), Kavya YS (7th), Shashank Bhardwaj (10th), Mayur Barot (11th), Medha Sinha (13th), Prince Kumar Singh (15th), Prachi Gupta (16th) and Pothupureddi Bhargav (22nd).

Since 2015, Bhagwat and his team of mentors have been extending free mentorship for aspirants appearing for the Civil Services, Indian Forest Service and Assistant commandant CAPF exam interviews conducted by the UPSC. The aspirants are offered training and guidance both in person and online via WhatsApp. So far, more than 2,000 candidates benefitted from interview preparation and achieved success.

Bhagwat congratulated candidates on their selection and expressed gratitude to his team of mentors including Shreyas Srivastava IFS, Ankita Bhatnagar, Ravikant Mina IFS , Parveen Kaswan IFS, Ramesh Pandey IFS, Sunita Bhagwat IFS, Nitish Pathode IRS, and Sameer Unhale for extending mentorship.