RC Puram receives 82.6 mm rainfall

While Anthakkapet received 49 mm, Mulgu and Wargal mandals recorded 45 mm rainfall. All the 26 mandals have received rainfall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet district has received 19.3 mm average rainfall during the last 24 hours at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Parts of Sangareddy district have received heavy rainfall during the period. While Ramachandrapuram received 82.6 mm, Ameenpur and Jinnaram received 76.3 mm and 51 mm rainfall respectively.

The district has recorded 13 mm average rainfall as 25 out of 28 mandals have recorded rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Medak district has received 12 mm average rainfall. While Masaipet experienced 52.7mm of rainfall, Toopran and Chegunta received 37.9mm and 29.7 mm of rainfall respectively.