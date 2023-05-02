| Custody Trailer To Be Out On May 5

The makers of 'Custody' film took to their social media handles to announce that the film’s trailer will be released on May 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The makers of Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film ‘Custody’ took to their social media handles to announce that the film’s trailer will be released on May 5. The much-anticipated film will hit the big screens on May 12.

The action thriller is directed by Venkat Prabhu, and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The teaser of the film, which was released earlier, gives a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya playing a serious police official and how he brings the antagonist into his custody.

“The Hunting Season Begins #CustodyTrailer Explodes on May 5th! #CustodyOnMay12 (sic),” tweeted the official handle of Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Arvind Swami will play the antagonist, along with Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath will also be seen in key roles. The film has maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja as music directors.