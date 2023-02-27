‘Custody’ movie team meets legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja

As the legendary composer Isaignani and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja were in Hyderabad for the ‘Raaja Live in Concert’ on February 26, the team ‘Custody’ met the legend Ilaiyaraaja ahead of the concert and congratulated him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project ‘Custody’, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has recently wrapped up its shoot. The team is currently busy with post-production work.

Naga Chaitanya shared a fanboy moment with him. Along with the pictures posted on social media, he wrote, “Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir , his compositions took me through so many journeys in life . So many times have I played out a scene in my head, pictured a script with his reference … to now rajasir composing for #custody . Truly grateful (sic).”

Meanwhile, the upcoming film ‘Custody’ stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami is playing the antagonist while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

‘Custody’ is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in a prestigious manner under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

The film is being made with high production values and technical standards. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues while SR Kathir handled the cinematography. ‘Custody’ will have its theatrical release worldwide on May 12.