CWC chairperson stresses on the importance of ‘physical fitness’ in Warangal

Warangal Urban: Chairperson of erstwhile Warangal District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Mandala Parashuramulu on Tuesday stressed on the need for everyone to take up physical exercises for about half an hour daily to be fit and healthy.

The Warangal Urban District Childline – 1098 and Warangal Cycle Walkers Association jointly organised a cycle rally on the theme ‘India Generosity Run’ from Public Garden to Kaloji Statue, Hanmakonda, as part of the 151st Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi week celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Parashuramulu said: “Sports, walking and cycling as a matter of duty to achieve the goals that Mahatma Gandhi dreamed of. Gandhi said illness has been one of the major problems in our country since time immemorial and there is no doubt that it has a major impact on the social and economic life of the people,” he said

“Our people are suffering from diseases due to poor immunity and lack of awareness about health. If this is the reason for the spread of corona, then in today’s society, especially among the youth, mental and physical stress can lead to various diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes as well as excessive alcohol consumption. Along with every eating habit all physical problems can be overcome through walking, running, cycling and yoga,” Parashuramulu added.

Walkers Association President Janga Gopal Reddy said that walking, running and cycling yoga can protect the body from all ailments, no matter how small or big. Exercise teachers should be dutifully recruited at the school level. Senior Journalist P V Madhananmohan Rao called upon the people to do workouts to be fit physically and mentally and realise the dream of ‘Healthy India’.

Childline- 1098 Warangal Urban district nodal Coordinator Iqbal Pasha urged the people to donate money to the organisation which is working for the welfare of the children in India. “People can make donations through the website “http://www.childlineindia.org”www.childlineindia.org for the care and protection of children,” he added.

Warangal Cycle Association members Anand, Ramesh, Sudhakar, Shekhar Goud, Ali, Venu, Satyam, Chandrasekhar, Sudarshan Raju, Anjaneyulu, Madhu, Childline 1098 team members Gnaneshwari,Ramesh, Godha Devi and others participated in the programme.

