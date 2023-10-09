CWC23: Will India wear Orange jersey in match against Pakistan?

There were speculations that team India will be sporting an Orange/Saffron jersey for the match against Pakistan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:56 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Rohit Sharma seen in Orange jersey during a practice session.

Hyderabad: After a successful start to the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a win over Australia, riding on the brilliance of King Kohli and KL Rahul, team India will be facing Afghanistan and Pakistan next.

It is the big match against the arch-rivals Pakistan that all cricket fans are always waiting for. In the lead-up to the much-anticipated clash to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, there has been a buzz that team India will ditch the trademark Blue jersey for that match.

There were speculations that team India will be sporting an Orange/Saffron jersey for the match against Pakistan.

Dismissing the reports, Ashish Shelar, honarary treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that India will not be donning an alternate match kit during their high-octane duel with Pakistan.

“These reports are baseless and a work of someone’s imagination. The team will be seen in the traditional Indian colours – Blue at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” he said.

Notably, team India was seen in an alternate jersey in the 2019 World Cup against England as the latter also sported a jersey of a similar colour. The team is also seen in the Orange jersey during practice sessions in the ongoing world cup.