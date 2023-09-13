Cyber crimes: Hyderabad cops arrest nine persons from various States

Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested nine persons from various States who were allegedly involved in different e-crimes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested nine persons from various States who were allegedly involved in different e-crimes.

The arrested persons are Sajjad Shaik Sarfaraz, Umakanth Dixit, Shubham Tiwari, Ravi Kumar, Atul Sharma, Shahin Memon, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Bipin Kumar and Bindeshar Mandal. Except Sajjad who was harassing a woman by sending morphed pictures to her, the remaining persons were involved in various e-frauds and duped people of around Rs. 2 crores, said Hyderabad Cybercrime officials.

The persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. All of them were remanded.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two including juvenile apprehended for bike theft