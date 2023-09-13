Hyderabad: Two including juvenile apprehended for bike theft

Osmania University police recovered two motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 lakh from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police apprehended two persons including a juvenile who were allegedly involved in bike theft cases on Wednesday. The police recovered two motorcycles worth Rs 1.2 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Bavaniyula Kaushik (21), a resident of Mansoorabad, and a juvenile aged 16 years resident of Vanasthalipuram.

The duo moved around in different localities and on spotting a motorcycle kept at isolated spot, opened the lock using a duplicate key and drove away, said DCP (East) Sunil Dutt. Both of them planned to sell it and use money for their personal needs.

They were caught during vehicle checking by the police.