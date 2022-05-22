Cyber criminals create fake whatsapp account of Rajanna-Sircilla collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A fake WhatsApp account along with the profile picture of the District Collector Anurag Jayanthi was created by cyber criminals to collect money. The account was created by using the mobile number 7466905844.

Posting a message on his twitter account on Sunday night, the Collector informed that he came to know that cyber criminals have created a fake whatsapp account with 7466905844 phone number along with his profile picture. He advised the people not to respond if anybody asked for money using such fake WhatsApp numbers using his credentials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .