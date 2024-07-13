Cyber crooks make futile attempt to cheat TGSRTC employee

The employee recently received a phone call with the caller introducing himself as a Customs Inspector posted at Delhi airport.

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters made a vain bid to cheat a woman employee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The employee recently received a phone call with the caller introducing himself as a Customs Inspector posted at Delhi airport. During the conversation, he threatened her that she had booked a courier, which contained 1.40 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 16 fake passports, and 58 debit cards. He asked her to appear before the investigation team in New Delhi.

The scammer then coerced her to start a video call. During the conversation, he told her to transfer some money to avoid legal consequences.

“She got suspicious when she was asked for Aadhaar card and bank account details. Realising it to be a fraud, she argued with that person and disconnected the call. Later she brought this to my notice,” said TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

Sajjanar pointed out that cybercriminals urged people to be wary of cyber criminals and not respond to suspicious phone calls. “Do not share personal information under any circumstances,” he added.

Call 1930 immediately if you have been a victim or suspect anyone of being involved cyber fraud.