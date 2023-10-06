Friday, Oct 6, 2023
Rao alleged that the caller claiming to be a close aide of Harirama Jogaiah, former minister from Andhra Pradesh, requested money for medical emergency.

Hyderabad: Cyber crooks make futile attempt to cheat Hanumantha Rao
Congress Leader V Hanumanth Rao

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters reportedly made a futile attempt to cheat Congress party senior leader V.Hanumantha Rao.

Rao alleged that the caller claiming to be a close aide of Harirama Jogaiah, former minister from Andhra Pradesh, requested money for medical emergency. He requested the amount to be transferred to the E-wallet details provided by him.

The former Rajya Sabha MP grew suspicious as the mobile phone number did not belong to Jogaiah and sent a person to enquire and check personally at the latter’s residence in Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh.

After realising it to be a fake call, Hanumantha Rao, complained to the Andhra Pradesh police, who allegedly traced the call to Khammam in Telangana. Rao, also alerted the Cyberabad police in this regard.

