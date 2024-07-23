Cyber fraudsters siphon off Rs 5.23 lakh

Raghu received a call from fraudsters posing as employees from TGNPDCL for verifying his power bill.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 07:25 PM

Mancherial: Cyber fraudsters siphoned off funds Rs 5.23 lakh in the name of a electricity bill to a customer of TGNPDCL here on Tuesday.

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said that the victim was Raghu from Hi-Tech City Colony of the town. Raghu received a call from fraudsters posing as employees from TGNPDCL for verifying his power bill. He was asked to share a One-time password (OTP) sent to his mobile phone. He sent the OTP to the fraudster. Subsequently, Rs 5.23 lakh was dedicated from his bank account. He then lodged a complaint with police.

Police advised the public not to share OTPs with anyone. They said only cyber fraudsters would ask for te OTP. They requested the people not to click on suspicious links on mobile phones.