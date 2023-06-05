Cyber Talk: Don’t fall for movie rating fraud

Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 6 June 23

Scammers try to impersonate reputed organisations such as Warner Brothers, Marvel Studios, etc.

Movie review or rating fraud is a deceptive practice where individuals or groups manipulate movie ratings/ reviews for financial gain, promoting/defaming a film, or influencing public perception. While it’s not uncommon for people to have different opinions about movies, fraudulent activities can artificially inflate or deflate ratings, misleading viewers and potentially impacting the success of a film.

Scammers take this opportunity to impersonate reputed organisations like Warner Brothers, Marvel Studios, etc. A few examples of reported fake websites related to Alamo – “Draft House Cinema,” are http://www.alamorate.com, https://www.alamotop.com , https://alamo-top.com and https://www.alamozone.com. Most of these websites expire as soon as complaints are raised on them and new similar ones get created in less than an hour.

Some common methods used in movie review/rating fraud

* Paid Reviews: Individuals or groups are paid to write positive or negative reviews about a movie, creating an illusion of widespread public support or criticism.

* Review Manipulation: Fraudsters use techniques like employing bots or fake accounts to accounts to submit multiple positive or negative reviews, artificially inflating or deflating the overall rating.

* Review Swapping: Fraudsters engage in reciprocal arrangements where they exchange positive reviews with other individuals or groups to maintain a positive rating while avoiding suspicion.

* Astroturfing: Involves creating fake user accounts or personas to post reviews that appear genuine with an intention to create the illusion of a broad consensus.

* Review Bombing: A coordinated effort to flood a movie’s rating page with many negative reviews with a particular agenda or motive.

Modus operandi of movie review /rating fraud

* Step 1 – Victims get a message on WhatsApp and social media messengers – “You can earn by sitting at home in your comfort; all you have to do is give ratings to the movies.”

* Step 2 – Victims are advised to join a Telegram group, sign into a fake website and start writing reviews to earn money.

* Step 3 – Victims are told to watch the movie before they give it a rating to get the commission or bonus. The commission for rating a movie ranges between Rs 2500 and Rs 5,000 and is deposited in their bank accounts.

* Step 4 – Victims will be impressed as the bonus comes without payment. In Telegram group, many members keep posting messages saying that they have earned huge amounts by investing getting paid handsomely.

* Step 5 – Victims now start paying amounts as a paid task and start watching the movies and writing reviews, and their commissions reflect in the wallet but they are unable to withdraw.

* Step 6 – Victims are advised to invest equal amounts of money that are visible in the wallet and perform the future task of watching and writing reviews, for which the victim gets paid, which reflects in the wallet.

* Step 7 – These steps continue, and victims keep investing in an endless loop, assuming that they can withdraw the amounts from their wallets. Scammers even make realistic promises that if the x amount is paid as tax, the money will be deposited in the victim’s account.

* Step 8 – After a few paid tasks, the victims realise its a fraud and reach out to the cyber police for help, as the money is shown in the wallet but they are unable to withdraw.

Few Safety Tips

* Never subscribe to messages or offers promising easy money or high earnings, especially through platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, or social media messengers.

* Before signing up on any website or platform, ensure it is reputable and trustworthy.

* Never make payment upfront or joining fee for any opportunity that talks about earning money in multiples.

* Never provide sensitive personal information, such as bank account details, credit card numbers, or identification documents, to unknown individuals or unsecured websites.

* When considering movie reviews or ratings, rely on reputable and established sources.

* If you encounter fraudulent schemes or suspect movie review/rating fraud, call helpline 1930 alternatively report on https://cybercrime.gov.in/.