Cyber Yodha to help people fight cybercrime

Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Saturday launched Cyber Yodha, a two-day training programme on digital wellness and cybercrime. The initiative, taken up by the Rachakonda Police in collaboration with the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) and End Now Foundation, aims at creating awareness on cybercrime and digital wellness among the youth, software professionals and students.

The programme was attended by 150 volunteers shortlisted as Cyber Yodhas from about 2,633 applicants in Rachakonda. Speaking at the launch, Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy outlined the various initiatives of RKSC like women’s Margadarshaks, and advised active role of intellectuals and the youth in these initiatives to combat growing cybercrime and fraud.

“Digital wellness has become a crucial part of social learning for the present generation and the need of the hour these days. The government, under the aegis of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao through various initiatives is seeking to create awareness in the society in this regard,” the DCP said.

Cybercrime ACP S Harinath called for active and consistent collaboration of the civic society with the RKSC in the year-long activities conducted by the department involving various expert professionals from various sectors. As part of the Cyber Yodha programme, the participants attended digital talks on cyber safety digital wellness from experts on various topics including fake news, police connect, online reputation management, digital detox and others.

Kalpana Chawla, a young software professional, a recent victim of cyber fraud from Mumbai who was helped by the Rachakonda Police, shared her experience on prompt policing.

