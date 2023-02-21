Cyberabad AHTU team raids brothel house at Kothur

Five persons were arrested and a woman rescued

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Five persons were arrested and a woman rescued

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad police raided a farm house at Kothur in Ranga Reddy district where prostitution was allegedly being organised, on Monday. Five persons were arrested and a woman rescued.

The arrested persons are Bollu Srikanth (24), Pallavath Raju (25), Sankati Nagaraju (30), Danula Ravi (29) and P Naveen (29), all customers. Three others who were organizing the prostitution – Kiran, Rahul and Mohim Ali, are absconding.

According to the police, the farm house belongs to the Sarpanch of Peddamma Thanda, Maheshwaram. The organizer had taken the farm house on rent and sent the victim to the place.

The police seized Rs. 16,080, three cards and liquor bottles from them.