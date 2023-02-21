| Hyderabad Four Year Old Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs At Amberpet

Hyderabad: Four-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs at Amberpet

The incident occurred at Amberpet 6 number when the boy went out of automobile workshop, where his father, Gangadhar, is working as a watchman. At least three stray dogs attacked him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy, Pradeep, was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs near his father’s workplace at Amberpet, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Amberpet 6 number when the boy went out of automobile workshop, where his father, Gangadhar, is working as a watchman. At least three stray dogs attacked him.

According to police, the boy’s father had taken Pradeep and his six-year-old daughter to the workshop on Sunday.

Leaving his daughter in the cabin at the parking lot, Gangadhar took his son inside the service center and let him play around. While the kid was engrossed in playing, Gangadhar went to another area for work.

After playing for a while, Pradeep walked towards the cabin to look for his sister when he was attacked by stray dogs.

The child was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead. Gangadhar, who hails from Nizamabad district, migrated to Hyderabad for work four years ago.