Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit yields good results

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Cyberabad Police has been quite busy since its inception five months ago, rescuing 32 victims and booking 14 First Information Reports (FIRs) against organisers. The victims were from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

Officials said every case was being monitored by the AHTU till the final step in court and immediate action was being taken against brothel houses as per legal procedure.

With several human trafficking cases being reported in recent times, the need for a dedicated unit to tackle the issue was felt, thus resulting in the formation of the AHTU in Cyberabad.

“The AHTU has been yielding good results in the commissionerate. The impact is also being felt. As of now, the special team conducted various rescue operations and rescued 32 victims,” said an official, pointing out that the team until now has arrested 72 persons indulging in human trafficking for sex, from various spots across Cyberabad.

The main aim of the AHTU, officials said, is prevention of trafficking, protection of victims, and prosecution of the suspects. “We thoroughly work on each case and monitor it till the case reaches its legal and logical end in court. Action is initiated against suspects, organisers and brothel houses are being seized as per law,” the official said.

Of the 32 rescued persons, four each were from Telangana and New Delhi, and seven each from West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Apart from this, the team took part in the Operation Smile-VII in January 2021, to trace out missing children and rescue children from begging, ragpicking, child labour etc. As part of the operation, the team also visited several orphanages.

During this exercise, they traced a 17-year-old girl at Miyapur, who was reported missing from Charminar area in 2005, when she was barely two years old. In another case, they traced a minor girl who allegedly was kidnapped by a minor in the guise of love from Rajasthan and brought to Hyderabad.

