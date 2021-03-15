Cyberabad CP Sajjanar takes charge as Addl DGP

Sajjanar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, DGP M Mahender Reddy and his senior officers for their guidance and support

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was recently promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police, formally assumed charge in the same post, as per rules, here on Monday.

Speaking after taking charge, Sajjanar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, DGP M Mahender Reddy and his senior officers for their guidance and support. Senior officers from Cyberabad and the ministerial staff had called on Sajjanar and congratulated him on his promotion.

