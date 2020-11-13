Cyberabad CP warns drunk drivers of stringent action

Special teams will work round the clock to apprehend persons who cause road accidents and flee the scene

By | Published: 11:55 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have started initiating stringent legal action against those driving in an inebriated condition and committing accidents leading to fatalities. At the same time, managements of pubs, which knowingly allow their customers in drunken state to drive vehicles, will also be dealt under the relevant provisions of law and prosecuted.

Provisions under Section 304 part II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which the punishment involves imprisonment up to 10 years, would be invoked against the drunk drivers for committing accident, warned Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

He said an SOP has been put in place to deal with such cases and ensure strict punishment to wrongdoers. “Each road accident case is monitored by the Road Traffic Accident Monitoring Cell and persons involved in road accident are subjected to BAC tests to identify those driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

Special teams will work round the clock to apprehend persons who cause road accidents and flee the scene. More stringent action will be initiated against such persons for causing disappearance of evidence, not helping the injured persons for medical care, etc. If one does not cooperate for alcohol test, action will be taken under Section 205 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act which presumes the drunkenness of such persons.

In the wake of the recent drunk driving accidents in Madhapur and Gachibowli, the police have decided to deal with such persons with stringent enforcement of all available provisions of law.

