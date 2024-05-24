Cyberabad cybercrime cops nab fraudster impersonating as woman to cheat man

| Cyberabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Fraudster For Impersonating As Woman To Cheat Man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: A cyber fraudster, who impersonated as a woman and cheated a man to the tune of Rs 14 lakh on social networking site on pretext of marrying, was arrested by the Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Friday.

According to the police, M. Ashok Reddy (23) who created fake user profiles on social networking sites with a woman’s name, details and photos, approached unsuspecting victims and initiated a virtual relationship through chats.

On pretext of friendship, love and marriage, the suspect collected money from victim and spent them on playing various online games and online betting apps, police said. Ashok was previously involved in three similar cases in Cyberabad.

Advisory:

*Be cautious with online matrimonial sites.

* Verify authenticity of online profiles and report any suspicious activity to police

* Watch out for suspicious behavior such as professing love too quickly, refusing to meet in person or via video chat, or constantly asking for money.

*If you suspect someone is a scammer, research their name, photos, and other details.

*If you encounter a potential scammer, report them to dating platform and authorities.

*Stay informed about the latest scams and techniques used by fraudsters.

*If you have been a victim of a matrimonial scam, do not hesitate to seek support from friends, family, or professional counselors.