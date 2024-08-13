Cyberabad police asks educational institutes to strengthen Anti-Ragging Committees

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police asked the principals of educational institutions to strengthen the Anti- Ragging Committees in their campus and initiate measures to prevent any form of ragging in their institutions.

The advisory comes on the commencement of new academic year in the State. The police asked the managements to see that the Anti-Ragging Committee has the principal, professors, wardens, parents and students as its members.

“These committees should work in close coordination with student union leaders to foster a ragging free environment. Additionally, educational institutions should display posters highlighting anti-ragging laws in the campus,” said Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty.

The Cyberabad Police warned that ragging, in any form, is strictly prohibited both within and outside educational institutions.

Under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, Section 4 – any individual who engages in or abets ragging, with the intent or knowledge of causing harm, shall face imprisonment ranging from six months to ten years, depending on the severity of the offence.

Further, any student convicted and imprisoned under Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, will be dismissed from their educational institution, the police warned.

The police appealed to the students to contact nearest police station or Dial 100 for any assistance.