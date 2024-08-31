| Cyberabad Police Book Six Govt Officials For Encouraging Illegal Encroachments Of Lakes In Hyderabad

The cases were registered on the basis of a complaint made by HYDRAA Commissioner, A V Ranganath against the officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 03:02 PM

Hyderabad:The Cyberabad police registered two cases against six government officials for allegedly encouraging illegal encroachments of tanks and lakes at different places.

In a case with FIR No 41/2024, the police cited four persons P Ramakrishna Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Nizampet Municipal Corporation, Poolsingh, MRO Bachupally mandal, K Srinivasulu, Assistant Director (AD) Survey and Land Records, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sudheer Kumar, Assistant Planning Officer, HMDA as accused.

In the complaint, the Commissioner of HYDRAA alleged that officials allegedly allowed illegal constructions and their negligence and misconduct have resulted in significant environmental harm. The officials had allowed the construction at Errakunta pond at Pragathinagar Nizampet by misguiding superiors and courts.

In the other case with FIR No.42/2024, the police cited M Raj Kumar, Assistant City Planner Circle 21 Chandanagar GHMC and N Sudhamsh, Deputy Commissioner, Circle 21, Chandanagar as accused.

The complaint was filed by the Commissioner of HYDRAA, who alleged that the officials were responsible for allowing unauthorized constructions at Erla Cheruvu. The officials had issued building permissions and occupancy certificate although the irrigation department indicated that the constructions violated the buffer zone regulations. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police are investigating the cases.