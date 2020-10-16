Cyberabad Police intensifies flood relief measures

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and other officials inspected the relief measures.

Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad:The Cyberabad Police on Thursday intensified the flood relief measures being taken up across the commissionerate. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and other officials inspected the relief measures.

Seepage control measures were carried out at Palle Cheruvu and surroundings apart from inspecting the rain-affected areas like Gagan Pahad and Huda Sagar. As a precautionary measure, sand bags were placed at Palle Cheruvu.

Sajjanar said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and DGP M Mahender Reddy were closely monitoring the situation. “The situation is under control and there is no need for the public to panic,” he said.

