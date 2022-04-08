Cyberabad Police launch pre-recruitment training programme for job aspirants

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra on Friday inaugurated a mega police pre-recruitment training programme for job aspirants from Balanagar zone.

Around 1,500 students along with their parents attended the programme at the Police Training Centre at Kandlakoya being conducted under the leadership of Balanagar DCP G.Sundeep.

Stephen Raveendra advised the candidates not to believe brokers who promise police jobs. The exams will be conducted by State Police Recruitment Board and the entire process will be conducted in a transparent way. In future, separate coaching centres for women will be provided, he said, adding that the training programme was helpful for other competitive exams as well.

The Commissioner also urged aspirants to stay away from social media, friends, functions and fear till they achieve success. He also urged parents not to pressurize their children.

Sundeep said the programme was designed for aspirants from poor financial backgrounds as part of a friendly policing policy. “When compared with private coaching institutions, the police pre-recruitment training centres are far much better, with the success rate being 30 per cent more than that of private centres,” he said.

