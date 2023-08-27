Hyderabad: Sub-inspector held for possessing drugs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:17 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A sub inspector working in Cyberabad cybercrime station was arrested by the police for allegedly possessing drugs on Saturday.

The SI, Rajendar, working at the cyber crime station had recently gone to Maharashtra in connection with a cybercrime case and nabbed a few suspects. During the searches at the house of the suspects he had laid his hands on a packet containing MDMA drug and kept it with him.

As against the procedure of disclosing the seized items to the higher officers, the SI took the consignment and kept at his house.

As the word leaked, an enquiry was ordered and a case booked against the SI who went absconding soon after.

On Saturday he was detained and the drug recovered from his house by the Raidurgam police.

The sub inspector is remanded. Previously, the SI was trapped by the ACB in a graft case.