Hyderabad: Man arrested in hotel manager murder case

Hyderabad: The general manager of a hotel was shot dead by his former colleague at Miyapur on Wednesday night. The assailant was later arrested by the police.

The victim, Debendar Gayen (35), a resident of MB Reddy Nagar Alwal and a native of West Bengal, worked at Sandharshini Elite Hotel located at Miyapur. The assailant Rathish Nair (42), also worked at the hotel and is a native of Palakkad,Kerala.

On Wednesday night, when Debendar had come out of the hotel, the suspect Rathish shot at him with a country made weapon leading to several injuries. The victim was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to G Sandeep, DCP (Madhapur) issues arose between Debendar and Rathish after the former was promoted to the post of general manager in the hotel. “There were frequent fights between Debendar and Rathish as the latter was also looking forward to bag the post. Due to the unruly behaviour of Rathish, he was sacked by the management. It led to a heart burn and Rathish planned to eliminate Debendar,” he said.

As part of his plan, Rathish purchased a country made revolver and was looking for an opportunity to kill the victim.

“On Wednesday, when Debendar came out of the hotel to go home, Rathish who was waiting for him outside, whipped out the country made weapon and fired six rounds from close proximity. Debendar sustained injuries and died due to it,” said G Sandeep.

On information, the police reached the spot and identified the attacker. The DCP formed special teams who tracked down Rathish and arrested him. He was produced before the court.