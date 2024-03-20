Cyberabad Police raids Shamshabad kirana store for selling expired goods

The police seized property worth Rs 41,870 from the place.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police raided a kirana store at Shamshabad where expired edible items were sold.
The police seized property worth Rs 41,870 from the place.
The arrested person Saifuddin (57) a businessman runs a shop at Shamshabad and stocked the items including chocolate mix, spices, dates etc.
On a tip off, the police raided the stor and seized the items.
The SOT officals maintained that consuming the products could lead to health problems.
Investigation is going on.