Traffic advisory issued for Mehdipatnam-Aramgarh road users on Thursday in view of CM’s roadshow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, through a press release, advised people to avoid Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road on Thursday between 4 pm and 8 pm in view of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy‘s roadshow. The roadshow will be held between PVNR Expressway pillar no 121 and pillar no 152. The commuters were asked to take alternate routes and cooperate with the police.