RGIA passengers advised to plan alternative routes in view of Revanth Reddy’s roadshow today

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 03:11 PM

Hyderabad: There will be a route diversion off the PVNR Expressway on Thursday between 4 pm and 8 pm, starting from Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road. Air Passengers travelling to and from the airport are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time to avoid delays and ensure timely arrivals and departures at the airport.

On Wednesday, the Cyberabad police, through a press release, had advised people to avoid Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road on Thursday between 4 pm and 8 pm in view of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy‘s road show. The road show will be held between PVNR Expressway pillar no 121 and pillar no 152. The commuters were asked to take alternate routes and cooperate with the police.