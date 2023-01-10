Hyderabad Police to procure latest software, gadgets to tackle cybercrime

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand accorded approvals for procuring the required latest software and gadgets with an aim to further improve the investigation into the cybercrime cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo: Hyderabad CP CV Anand

Hyderabad: Investigation into the cybercrimes will get a major boost with the city police all set to procure latest software and gadgets required for the purpose.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand at a meeting on Tuesday, accorded approvals for procuring the required latest software and gadgets with an aim to further improve the investigation into the cybercrime cases.

“We are taking up capacity building of cybercrime station. It will get an instate cybercrime investigation center and we will be training police station staff to tackle cybercrimes investigation,” he said. The city reported 2,249 cases of cybercrimes in 2022.

At the meeting attended by officials of various wings of the Hyderabad police who presented their action plan for the year 2023, Anand discussed subjects like crime prevention and detection, pendency clearances, enhancing visible policing and other challenges affecting the citizens.

“Significant IT upgrades such as leveraging artificial intelligence, chat bots, maintenance of digital library and deployment of enterprise system in all units of Hyderabad City Police are also in the pipeline,” he said.

The Police Commissioner instructed all the zonal DCPs to start Anti-Drug Committees in all the colleges with a month and school by this year end. The H–NEW officials were asked to keep a check on drug manufacturing units and monitor the precursor chemicals as well as invoke PD act on erring offenders and deportation of foreigners staying illegally.