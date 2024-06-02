Cycle rally organised in Hyderabad to mark World Bicycle Day, No Tobacco Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 05:46 PM

Hyderabad: Over 200 participants joined a 25 km cycle rally organised to mark World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31 and World Bicycle Day, celebrated every June 3, by Star Hospitals, Gachibowli on Sunday.

The cycle rally, organised in collaboration with Hyderabad Cyclist Group and Samatha Yuva Sangha, was aimed to raise awareness on adverse effects of tobacco and promote cycling as a healthy lifestyle choice. “The event is aimed not only to highlight the dangers of tobacco use but also to inspire the community to embrace cycling for better health,” said Dr. Gopichand Mannam, MD, Star Group of Hospitals.

Walking, cycling and running are the cheapest form of exercises that are equitable and cost-effective. Regular physical activity of moderate intensity like walking, cycling, or pursuing any other sport has significant benefits for health for all ages, Ravindra Reddy, president, Hyderabad Cyclist Group Association, said.